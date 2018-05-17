‘Suits’ extra travels to UK to see Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry

LONDON (WHDH) — A Canadian woman who appeared as an extra on the show “Suits” has made her way to Windsor to see the royal wedding.

Ivanka Siolkowsky appeared as an extra in Meghan Markle’s final scene on “Suits,” which saw her character Rachel Zane get married.

“I’ve already seen her in one wedding, I thought I might as well trek out here to see her in another,” said Siolkowsky. While she is not an actor, Siolkowsky is a fan of the show and thought it would be fun to see if they needed extras. She said she got a call from the show to appear in the last episode.

“She was very pleasant and we shot that scene about a thousand times,” said Siolkowsky.

Siolkowsky travels around the world as a de-cluttering expert. She said it was no trouble for her as she flew into London earlier in the week and then biked to Windsor, where the wedding is taking place. She has spent the past few days with the rest of the crowd of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle.

