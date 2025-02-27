BOSTON (WHDH) - Brendan Sullivan, of Sullivan’s Castle Island, was humbled to receive this year’s James Beard “America’s Classics” Award.

The honor goes to regional establishments for their quality food, local character, and appeal.

Sullivan’s known for it’s “true to New England” menu, from hotdogs and fries to smash burgers and lobster rolls.

“We’re excited that we received the James Beard award, which is designed for American classic restaurants,” said Sullivan. “They only give it out to six restaurants across the country a year.”

Originally founded as a hot dog stand by Dan Sullivan Sr. in 1951, Sullivan’s Castle Island is now a seasonal hot spot.

For four generations and over 70 years now, families have marked the start of spring with Sullivan’s March opening.

The Sullivan family is happy to share this honor with all of it’s visitors.

They’ll continue to serve up the great grub while customers keep making memories.

“It’s not just for me and my family, it’s for the whole community. It’s for our employees over the past 70 plus years who’ve worked here, and it’s for our customers,” said Sullivan.

