Sullivan’s Castle Island will require masks, social distancing when reopening

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sullivan’s Castle Island in South Boston is set to reopen to walk-in customers, but with a few restrictions.

The eatery will require all employees and customers to wear face masks and will limit the amount of customers allowed inside the building at once, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Social distancing markers have been placed along the register line and managers “will be guiding guests in food orders and social distancing,” the Facebook post said.

The restaurant, which has been closed since March, has installed protective barriers at lobby registers and created designated pick-up areas for takeout.

Cleaning will be ramped up inside of the building too and hand sanitizing stations are available for guests inside and outside of the building, the restaurant said.

Employees are also undergoing wellness checks upon arrival.

Online and phone food orders are still encouraged to limit the amount of human contact.

The restaurant is warning customers that Sullivan’s “will temporarily close at any time” should there be groups, overcrowding or too many people congregating at the nearby park.

