BOSTON (WHDH) - Sullivan’s on Castle Island marked 75 years in business with an anniversary celebration Wednesday.

The South Boston landmark opened in 1951 and has become an iconic destination for locals and visitors alike, even winning a James Beard award.

The summer hotspot is known for its hot dogs, hamburgers, and seafood.

“We know we only exist because we have the best guests,” said owner Adrienne Sullivan. “And everybody’s been coming to Castle Island for 75 years!”

Sullivan’s is teaming up with South Boston’s Castle Island Brewing Company to release a limited edition raspberry lime lager called “Rickey Business” to mark the ocassion.

