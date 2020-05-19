Summer camps in Massachusetts getting ready to reopen in Phase 2 as parents return to work

BOSTON (WHDH) - Summer camps may host children as soon as three weeks from now under Gov. Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan, and organizers say they are ready to do so while following distancing and screening requirements.

RELATED: Baker reveals businesses that can resume operating under Phase 1 of state’s reopening plan, issues ‘safer-at-home’ advisory

Recreation day camps are allowed to open in phase two of Baker’s plan, which would come in three weeks if coronavirus cases continue to go down. Campgrounds, playgrounds, community pools, and athletic fields would be included in this phase, with residential camps coming three weeks later in phase three.

James Morton, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston, says the Y operates 24 day camps in the Boston area and has prepared protocols to screen every child every single day when camps open.

“We believe that this summer will, in fact, be the summer that children will remember most,” Morton said. “They’ve gone from being homebound to being outside in the fresh air and they’re gonna remember this summer for the rest of their lives.”

The Y also runs many of the emergency child care centers around the state, which are currently operating well under capacity.

“They’re at 35 percent of capacity, so there’s plenty of room to take on the children of individuals who are now required to return to work as part of phase one,” Morton said.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)