7Weather – Some towns joined the 90° club today! That includes you, Norwood and Fitchburg. High temperatures ranged in the 80s and 70s across most of our area. The summer-like temperatures continue inland tomorrow.

Boston’s average highs this time of year are in the upper 50s. It wasn’t just us with the very warm temperatures today. Across the Midwest and East Coast, temperatures soared above average!

We’ll hold on to the above-average temperatures into tomorrow morning. It’ll feel warm as you get your Friday going!

There will be a wide range in temperatures tomorrow afternoon! The farther you are away from the coast and the influence of the sea breeze, the higher your temperature will be. We’ll see filtered sunshine throughout the day.

The weekend will feel and look a bit different. Temperatures will fall back day to day. Saturday starts with filtered sun and temperatures in the upper 40s/near 50°. We’ll see increasing clouds. Temperatures won’t be as warm inland as today and tomorrow. The coast will stay cooler in the 50s with an onshore breeze. Sunday starts off in the upper 40s/near 50°. Temperatures won’t budge much from morning to afternoon. We’ll see a lot of clouds with a chance for a few showers throughout the day.

A LOT is happening this weekend! The Sox take on the Angels in a four-game series. You’ll likely want to bring a jacket or hoodie with you to Fenway.

Marathon Monday looks wet. Luckily, it will be a warm rain.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black