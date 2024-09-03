The rest of this work week we’ll keep the bright conditions, but Friday the humidity returns, and this weekend, so does the rain.

For your Wednesday morning expect another chilly start. Many of us will drop to the 40s, with the 50s expected for areas closer to the water.

Not to worry, though. The bright, sunny skies will warm us up quickly Wednesday afternoon. Highs for most will reach the upper 70s. It’ll be a great day for outdoor activities like golfing.

Thursday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 70s again with comfortable levels of humidity.

Friday will be noticeably more humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few more clouds around. The biggest trend change comes this weekend with lots more humidity and those rain chances.

Saturday doesn’t look awful. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for just a couple of isolated showers.

Sunday is looking like the wetter day out of the two. Hard to say this early whether most of the day will be wet or not, but at this point we have likely rain chances.

The increased cloud coverage and rain will bring highs down this weekend to the low to mid 70s. It will feel warmer than that with the rise in the humidity, though.

Thankfully, we dry back out Monday and Tuesday with some sun and cooler highs in the low 70s.