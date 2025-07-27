BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents looking to keep their kids busy during summer evenings need look no further.

The Summer Nights program launched by the Department of Conservation & Recreation is celebrating eleven years of providing opportunities for young people from 13 to 21 years old during the evening hours.

Julie Martin, DCR’s Director of Visitor Experience and Programs, said, “It really was to be able to provide safe spaces for urban youth across the state.”

She added, “And since then, the program has grown from four partners to 102 partners this year.”

By partnering with organizations like the YMCA and The Boys & Girls Clubs, young people across Massachusetts can enjoy a wide range of activities including sports, the arts, and learning leadership skills.

With more than 22,000 young people signing up last year, organizers say the program’s reach is only growing.

“We’re seeing a difference in the community by having these types of opportunities and I think other communities are also looking at it as a model to be able to create these types of opportunities in their communities as well,” Martin said.

“Programming will run through late August. For more information on how to get your child involved, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-summer-nights-program

