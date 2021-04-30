Summer school offerings on tap in Mass. to address learning loss

Students across Massachusetts will have an opportunity this summer to take part in “enhanced and expanded” summer school and recreational programs that Gov. Charlie Baker said will aim to address some of the learning and social development loss caused by the pandemic.

With more than $70 million in funding, including at least $25 million of federal money, the Baker administration plans to offer school districts a “full menu” of academic and recreational programs that could be offered this summer in schools, through local community organizations, at community colleges and at recreation sites.

“Now that people are heading toward what we might call the final turn before the end of the year and the summer break, I just want to make everybody aware of the fact that we are taking quite seriously the notion that this summer, for many kids, may be a little different than it’s been in previous years,” Baker said at Galvin Middle School in Canton on Friday.

Among the options on the menu are acceleration academies, programs in which students get intensive tutoring in one-on-one or small group settings. For those programs, Baker said the state plans to provide $25 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Response money.

“We know that the experience here in Massachusetts with targeted instruction from highly trained teachers in one-on-one and small groups can help students who are behind catch up academically,” the governor said. “The academies will be much more than a typical summer vacation learning camp. It will be a multi-year program that the department anticipates will impact more than 50,000 students statewide each year.”

Canton Superintendent Jennifer Fischer-Mueller said her district’s new summer programming will take a tiered approach to address students with different levels of learning loss and developmental needs.

“We know that our students have experienced many learning challenges, resulting in various academic and social emotional stumbling blocks. It’s our responsibility to continue to address these student needs through the end of the school year and into the summer,” she said.

