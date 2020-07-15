Summer school staffer in Westwood tests positive for COVID-19

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) – A summer school staffer in Westwood who had been working with children has tested positive for COVID-19, the town’s superintendent of schools confirmed.

The Westwood Public Schools employee was working at the Downey School as part of the extended school year special education program, Westwood Superintendent Emily Parks said.

The employee was told she had tested negative for coronavirus and was cleared to work but her doctor later called to inform her that she had actually tested positive, according to Parks.

Parents of the Downey School were notified of the news in a letter that was sent out on Monday.

In a statement, Parks said, “We want to emphasize that her exposure to students was limited to a three-hour block, during which time she was properly outfitted with PPE. We want to recognize the diligence of the Westwood Public Health Department for its quick action to conduct contact tracing, which enabled us to immediately call those families whose students were in close contact with the staffer.”

The school has since been closed to undergo cleaning.

