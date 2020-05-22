Summery Warmth Today Doesn’t Stick Around for the Holiday Weekend

The warmth we saw for our Friday with highs into the low to mid 80s will not be sticking around for the unofficial start to the summer season – Memorial Day Weekend.

Today also marked our first 80-degree day of 2020 for Boston, ending the stretch since our last 80-degree day last October of 228 days.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and temperatures do not cool off all too much. Overnight lows only into the 50s for most.

Tomorrow, we start off under mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers mainly south of the Mass Pike.

Clouds begin to retreat from north to south, so southern NH and even into northern MA could see some more sun developing by the afternoon. However, temperatures will be slightly cooler especially at the coast due to a northeast breeze. Highs Saturday will be 60s, fading to 50s at the coast in the afternoon.

Sunday features more sunshine for all making it the pick of the holiday weekend. Highs in the 60s inland, 50s coast.

Memorial Day Monday features mostly cloudy skies and still cooler at the coast, 60s inland.

The 70s return just in time for Tuesday, with the humidity and 80s returning for the second half of the week with Friday bringing some afternoon thunderstorms.