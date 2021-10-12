SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (WHDH) — The summit crew at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire got a chance to view the Northern Lights early Tuesday morning.

The astronomical phenomena was viewable atop the mountain around midnight, according to the Observatory.

In a Facebook post, the Observatory wrote, “For this shift currently on duty, it was everyone’s first time viewing them in person!”

The Northern Lights are the result of charged particles from the sun hitting atoms in Earth’s atmosphere and releasing photons, according to Space.com.

