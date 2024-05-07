BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are asking commuters to brace themselves for another summer shutdown of the Sumner Tunnel as phase two of the state’s restoration project gets underway.

Jonathan Gulliver, State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the work this summer will focus onon the driving deck, “which effectively acts as a bridge from one edge of hte tunnel to the other”.

The work on the nearly 100-year-old tunnel started last summer and lasted almost two months.

The Sumner Tunnel Restoration project will continue this Sumner. The tunnel will be closed from July 5, 2024 – August 5, 2024. Weekend closures will also be in place. #DitchTheDrive and utilize one of the many available public transportation options.



This year, officials say it will only be closed for one month, half of waht they originally expected; the tunnel will be closed from July 5 until August 5. During this time, the blue line will be free going both ways.

Gulliver said there will also be weekend closures in the fall to continue the work.

“That work is still neccesary,” he said. “It’ll be conducted, though, in weekend closures only, which are must less impactful than a two-month closure as initially planned.”

“Please be patient,” Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We are doing this as quickly as we can.”

