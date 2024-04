BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel closed late Thursday morning due to a stuck truck.

Video from MassDOT shows the tractor trailer enter the tunnel earlier in the morning.

Officials are warning drivers to expect delays as they try to clear up the scene.

Over height tractor trailer in #Boston in the Sumner Tunnel. The Sumner Tunnel is currently closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 25, 2024

