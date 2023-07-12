BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Sumner Tunnel closure continues into its second week, traffic impacts continue to be felt across the city, especially at Logan Airport, where travelers arriving in Boston are finding themselves waiting in traffic and those looking to catch flights are having a harder time getting to the airport.

Government officials are calling this week the real test for their mitigation attempts as traffic in and out of the city returns to normal levels after a vacation week. Over the last few days, traffic in and around the airport has been one of the pain points for drivers.

Officials also say work is progressing well inside the tunnel, which is scheduled to remain closed through the end of August.

