State highway officials will alter their plan to shut down the aging Sumner Tunnel for significant repairs, cutting the amount of time the major thoroughfare is closed this year while likely extending the total project timeline.

The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it would no longer close the one-way tunnel from East Boston to the city’s downtown center from May through Sept. 4.

Instead of a single four-month span, the tunnel will now be shuttered for eight-and-a-half weeks from July 5 to Aug. 31 followed by another two-month closure in July and August 2024.

Officials said bifurcating the closure across two summers will minimize the impact on commuters given the typically lighter traffic at that time of year, when schools are not in session.

“We are pleased to be announcing a shorter closure of the Sumner Tunnel to traffic this summer, basically half as long this summer as previously planned,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. “Since launching the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project last year, we have been working closely with our contractor to identify every opportunity to reduce traffic impacts. Breaking up the full closure for only eight and a half weeks this summer rather than four months significantly benefits regional travelers, local businesses, and area residents.”

Drivers have already been grappling with some upheaval as a result of the project’s first phase, which has involved 26 weekend-only closures of the tunnel that carries many daily commuters as well as vehicles heading from Logan International Airport to Boston and points west of the city.

Weekend shutdowns will continue until the second phase kicks off July 5, with occasional breaks for holidays and planned pauses.

MassDOT also announced Thursday it will create a “project mitigation working group,” bringing together municipalities, first responders, the MBTA, Massport, ride-hailing companies and other organizations affected by the tunnel work.

