BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers were warned to expect delays on their commute home Friday evening after a truck struck the roof of the Sumner Tunnel.

One lane was temporarily closed as crews work to clear the scene and inspect the damage, according to a post on the state police Twitter page. All lanes reopened around 9:30 p.m.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

