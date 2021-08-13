BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers were warned to expect delays on their commute home Friday evening after a truck struck the roof of the Sumner Tunnel.
One lane was temporarily closed as crews work to clear the scene and inspect the damage, according to a post on the state police Twitter page. All lanes reopened around 9:30 p.m.
There has been no word on any injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
