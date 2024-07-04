BOSTON (WHDH) - On Friday, the Sumner Tunnel will close once again, prompting deja vu for some drivers.

During last year’s construction work, traffic was backed up as people found ways to get around the area.

The shutdown will last for a month. It begins at midnight as July 4 becomes July 5, which means visitors heading home late from the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the esplanade will want to plan ahead.

The 90-year-old tunnel is temporarily shutting down to get a new concrete driving deck and fresh asphalt, so driving to and from Logan Airport, through East Boston, and into the city from the North Shore are all expected to be tough beginning Friday.

“We are going to have the same mitigation package in place this year, as we did last year,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Again this is a very difficult area, it is one of only three ways in and out of Logan. It does impact regional congestion heavily.”

The state is offering free and reduced fare ferry service, Blue Line service to the airport will be free, and discounted commuter rail tickets for trains from the North Shore are available.

Drivers are urged to leave their cars at home; airport limo drivers said a nearly two-month closure of the tunnel last summer was a real headache.

“Traffic was just horrendous,” said Mildred Perez of LMP Transportation. “They were directing us Route 1A, going all around town. Everywhere except where we had to go through the tunnel.”

Flight attendant Barbara Collins said she doesn’t expect the tunnel closure to affect her, as she can use public transportation instead of driving.

“I work at the airport, I’m a flight attendant so I literally can walk to the Blue Line and then just get on the shuttle and get to the airport so it doesn’t affect me at all,” Collins said.

“I do see the traffic backed up all the time, and I’m just grateful that I live in walking distance,” she continued.

If driving is necessary, MassDOT said there are no detours in place. With the Sumner Tunnel and Route 1A southbound closed, there will be alternate routes experiencing heavy traffic.

It will even impact people heading through the Callahan and Ted Williams tunnels from Boston.

