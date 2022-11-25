BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance.

An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario, was heading southbound when it hit the ceiling of the tunnel.

He was ticketed for motor vehicle-related offenses.

Members of the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section are responding to the scene and will conduct an inspection of the truck and the operator.

The tunnel has since reopened.

Some people could be seen abandoning livery vehicles when they realized their meters were not going to stop.

No additional information was immediately available.

Over height truck in #Boston on Rt-1A SB (Sumner Tunnel). The #SumnerTunnel is currently closed. Traffic detoured to the Ted Williams tunnel. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 25, 2022

Vehicular traffic leaving East Boston and Logan International Airport is being detoured to the TWT due to an over height truck that “storrowed” in the Sumner Tunnel. https://t.co/xm0gUm5BqX — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 25, 2022

