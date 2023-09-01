BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel reopened to motorists Friday morning, nearly two months after it was closed for a massive, around-the-clock restoration effort.

The tunnel reopened at 5 a.m. and 7NEWS had our Traffic Tracker drive through, providing a look at the updated interior of the tunnel.

A steady stream of drivers who would have otherwise had to seek alternate routes made their way into the tunnel as it reopened.

Updates include a higher ceiling, new lighting, fireproof walling, and other safety features.

The 58-day closure was just one phase of a multi-year plan to restore the nearly century-old tunnel that connects Logan Airport to Cambridge.

Weekend closures are expected to resume later this month.

Another full closure is expected to complete the project next summer.

