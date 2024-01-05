BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say the Sumner Tunnel is back open to traffic after an “over height” tractor-trailer truck appeared to get wedged on Route 1A, closing the road for a time.

The MassDOT first announced the closure just after 11:40 a.m. on Friday, asking drivers to expect delays as crews respond to the southbound side of the roadway.

An image shared by an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a tractor-trailer stopped under a section of tunnel ceiling with no immediate damage visible.

Nearly 30 minutes after their initial announcement, the MassDOT said the tunnel was back open. No additional details were released.

