BOSTON (WHDH) - Another summer, another Sumner Tunnel shutdown.

The Sumner Tunnel will be shut down from July 5 to August 5 for repairs. The tunnel was closed for most of last summer.

This year, crews will be replacing and repaving the driving deck.

The Blue Line will be free when the tunnel is closed, and there will be reduced fares for Commuter Rail and ferry service.

There will also be sporadic weekend closures through Thanksgiving to complete the work.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)