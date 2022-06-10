BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sumner Tunnel will be closed for 36 weekends between June and next May for a massive construction project.

The tunnel, which connects East Boston and Logan Airport to downtown Boston and I-93, will close from 11 p.m. each Friday until 5 a.m. each Monday during the construction period.

Drivers should expect delays throughout the area during construction periods. Signage and law enforcement will help guide drivers through the construction.

The construction work is part of the first phase of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s inspections have found chipped and crumbling concrete, rusted reinforcements, broken light fixtures and other issues needing repairs. MassDOT plans to fully close the tunnel from May to September 2023.

