BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Sumner Tunnel, connecting Boston and East Boston, will remain open for public use this upcoming weekend due to the city’s observance of Juneteenth.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation previously announced that the tunnel would be closed for 36 consecutive weekends in order to restore the 88-year-old piece of infrastructure.

MassDot has since announced that the tunnel will remain open during holiday weekends. Juneteenth has been a federal holiday since 2021, celebrated every June 19, and commemorates the final 1865 emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in Texas.

The restoration project will restore the tunnel’s overhead arch, road surface and install new lights.

