BOSTON (WHDH) - While the partial suspension of the MBTA’s Green and Orange Lines will disrupt travel, those trying to commute between Boston and East Boston will be able to use the Sumner Tunnel this weekend, according to MassDOT.

The Sumner Tunnel was previously announced to be closed for 36 consecutive non-holiday weekends but will remain free this weekend to “minimize any additional travel impacts” created due to the MBTA closures.

The MBTA partially suspended Orange and Green Line on Thursday due to “structural issues” at the Government Center Garage. The Government Center Garage was previously under structural investigation after a partial collapse left one dead in March.

The Sumner Tunnel’s construction will include an overhaul of the road surface, a restoration of an overhead arch and new lights. The project will eventually require the tunnel to be closed seven days a week in 2023.

