CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday that sunbathing and other activities can resume on seacoast state beaches effective immediately.

Beaches originally reopened Monday just for active recreation, including swimming, surfing, walking and running.

All beachgoers are asked to remain six feet apart from other groups to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Massachusetts beaches reopened Monday with several restrictions, including limiting group sizes of no more than 10 people and having blankets spaced at least 12 feet apart.

THREAD: 🏖Sunbathing and other traditional beach activities may resume on seacoast beaches, effective immediately. Beachgoers must still remain 6 feet from other groups. pic.twitter.com/zu4zp2OrNr — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 5, 2020

