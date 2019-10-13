Need an excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth before Halloween? Well, you can since Sunday is National M&M’s Day.

Production of the candy began in 1941 after reports suggest the creator got his inspiration from seeing soldiers eat chocolate with a hard shell during the Spanish Civil War.

Since then, the candies have gained popularity all over the world, even space.

They’re reportedly the most eaten candy by astronauts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)