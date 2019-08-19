Sunderland police investigating reported attempted abduction of woman who was running with dog

SUNDERLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Sunderland are investigating after a woman who was running with her dog on Sunday reported that she was approached by a suspicious man who tried to abduct her, officials said.

The victim was running north on River Road around 9 a.m. when a man in a “brown-ish” SUV stopped and told her to “get in,” according to the Sunderland Police Department.

Officers later learned that the man also allegedly got out of his SUV and started to walk toward and talk to the victim as she ran away and yelled “NO.”

The man in question is described as an older, dark-skinned white man, with a prominent facial bone structure and short hair. He was said to be wearing a red shirt and light-colored pants.

His SUV was last seen heading south on Route 47.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunderland Police Department.

