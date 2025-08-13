NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Astronaut Suni Williams returned to her hometown of Needham on Wednesday and met with seniors at the Wingate Residences.

While speaking at Wingate, she said that despite her unexpected 286 days spent in space, she was able to make the most of her time.

“When you are met with something that is not what you want, you just pivot,” Williams said. “We got to do a couple of space walks while we were up there.”

Williams’ mission was originally expected to be only a week, but was extended due to technical issues with the return flight.

Despite the long stay, Williams says she wouldn’t hesitate to return to space.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)