BOSTON (WHDH) - Needham native and astronaut Suni Williams will speak at a sold-out event at the USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown.

Williams will discuss her time in space and in the Navy.

Last year, Williams got stuck in space with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore due to an problem with their spacecraft.

What was supposed to be roughly a week-long mission ended up taking over nine months.

