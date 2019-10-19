Sunny Head of the Charles draws thousands to river

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands came out to cheer on crew teams at the annual Head of the Charles Regatta Saturday, watching rowers showcase their skills along the Charles River.

The regatta, which first started in 1965, is bringing 11,000 athletes to compete on the river Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators streamed in to find the best views along both banks of the river, saying the warm weather was welcome.

“It’s amazing that we are this lucky to have this good of weather for Charles. the water looks fantastic and seeing the crews actually like doing their best and not fighting through some bad headwinds is always fun to watch,” said Ella Richards.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)