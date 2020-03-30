MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (WHDH) — Sunny the golden retriever is helping his neighbor get the items she needs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 7-year-old pup has been making trips from his house to his neighbor’s in Manitou Springs, Colorado to deliver her groceries.

The neighbor, Renee Hellman, has underlying health issues and relies on oxygen to breath.

“What a wonderful thing. It’s just a sweet thing,” she said. “So we started doing the schlepping back and forth and it’s been fun. It’s been a real treat.”

Sunny’s owner, Karen Eveleth, explained how the exchange works.

“She got the list. She gave it to Sunny. Sunny brought it to me. I went to the store, got her her groceries and he delivered them all to her,” Eveleth said.

Hellman says getting food and visits from Sunny makes her days a little more bearable.

“Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good and it’s a way of communicating,” she said.

Sunny also gets the mail for his owner everyday and picks up trash during his walks in the neighborhood.

