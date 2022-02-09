Temps start the day below freezing and with all the waterlogged snowpack, melting snowpack and runoff from that, many secondary roads, driveways and sidewalks have frozen over, allowing for a few slick spots this morning. Careful with that first step out the door!

We’ll thaw out through the day as abundant sunshine takes over and temps bounce back into the low to mid 40s. A nice February day overall.

Temps tonight dip back to near/below freezing again, so watch out for a few slick spots developing again overnight.

More clouds mix in tomorrow with a spot shower or two passing by amid clouds and breaks of sun. It’ll be a mild day with temps pushing into the upper 40s to 50 in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday look good too, bright Friday with temps in the mid to upper 40s then in the low to mid 50s Saturday!

The second half of the weekend is the colder half of the weekend as temps drop back into the 30s. As an area of low pressure develops off the coast, a close enough pass to us could throw some snow back our way Sunday and Sunday night. We’ll keep an eye on it. A track move progressive and farther south would leave us dry.



