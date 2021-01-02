Sununu cancels inauguration plans after armed protests over mask mandate

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a private inauguration after canceling plans for a public one due to armed demonstrators showing up at his home to protest the state’s mask mandate.

Sununu said he’s concerned about his family’s safety.

“I’ve been living in the same neighborhood for 15 years– that’s just what governors do. but with that accessibility there has to be an understanding of privacy,” Sununu said.

