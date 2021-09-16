CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire plans to join other states in challenging the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate in court, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden announced a sweeping vaccine mandate last week that covers more than 100 million Americans, including executive branch employees and workers at businesses with more than 100 people on the payroll. Sununu said no lawsuits have been drafted yet, but he’s ready to sign on when that happens.

“I can promise you this: We will be ready for the legal challenges that are likely to come, and New Hampshire will participate one way or another,” he said. “We need folks to get vaccinated, there’s just no question about that. But this whole, with a sweep of a pen, we’re going to force it on 100 million Americans. … This was not the right approach.”

