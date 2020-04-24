Sununu extends New Hampshire’s state of emergency by 3 weeks

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday issued an executive order, extending New Hampshire’s coronavirus state of emergency by three weeks.

The emergency, which Sununu initially declared in mid-March, was slated to expire on Friday.

The new order will remain effective for the next 21 days.

On Friday, there were 53 new positive coronavirus cases reported in the Granite State, bringing the total number of cases to 1,720.

A total of 53 residents have died from the virus.

Schools in New Hampshire will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

