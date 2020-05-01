Sununu extends New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order through end of May

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday extended New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order through the end of May, but he also announced that the state’s economy would start to reopen in phases.

“Today I am announcing our ‘Stay at Home Order 2.0,’ a plan developed with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services, allowing us to modify and flex out our existing order to safely provide Granite Staters with additional flexibility in their daily lives,” Sununu said.

Order 2.0 extends the state’s stay-at-home order and non-essential business closures through May 31.

Sununu said that the Granite State will be taking steps over the next two weeks to reopen the economy in a smart, phased approach that is supported by facts, science, and data.

“The people of New Hampshire have taken this epidemic incredibly seriously,” Sununu said. “We have all played a small part in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID19. We all know you are healthier at home, and that continues to be true, but we are also taking steps to reopen our economy in a smart, step-by-step approach that is supported by facts, science and data.”

As part of the phased approach, some healthcare centers will start to reopen on May 4.

Sununu said golf courses, drive-in theaters, retail stores, barbers and hair salons, and campgrounds will open on May 11.

Restaurants will be allowed to phase-in and expand services starting on May 18.

Beaches will not be allowed to open until further notice due to some that located close to the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker extended Massachusetts’ non-essential business closure order and stay-at-home advisory to at least May 18.

