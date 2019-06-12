Sununu outlines compromise areas on budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — As New Hampshire lawmakers close in on a new state budget, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is outlining possible concessions and compromises, but also some lines he won’t cross.

The House and Senate this week chose members to hash out differences between their proposed budgets. Though Democrats control both chambers, Sununu said Wednesday he is confident all sides will work together to produce a fiscally responsible plan that serves the state well.

He offered compromises on education funding, Medicaid reimbursement rates and other areas, but said he would veto the budget if it includes a mandatory paid family medical leave program and higher business taxes.

Senate Finance Chairman Lou D’Allesandro, a Democrat, says there’s a lot of room for compromise but the budget can’t be constructed without halting scheduled business tax cuts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)