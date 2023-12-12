(CNN) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is poised to endorse Nikki Haley at a rally Tuesday night in Manchester, two people familiar with his intentions said, the latest step in his long-running effort to slow Donald Trump’s march to the Republican presidential nomination.

Sununu, who once considered a presidential bid of his own, is scheduled to appear with the former South Carolina governor at the first night of a three-day campaign swing in New Hampshire. He has appeared with nearly all of the Republican candidates in recent months, sizing up their chances, but decided in recent days to back Haley and aggressively campaign on her behalf until the New Hampshire primary on January 23.

“He’s all in,” a Republican close to Sununu told CNN.

WMUR was first to report the Sununu endorsement.

