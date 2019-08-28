Sununu promises DMV reforms following crash that killed 7

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Division of Motor Vehicles plans to suspend the licenses of nearly 4,000 drivers as part of a review following a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in the state.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says the review released Wednesday led authorities to eliminate a backlog of notifications that dated back to July 2016. Authorities blamed the backlog on the lack of automation.

More than 2,900 drivers will have their licenses suspended as a result of in-state court rulings and the remainder due to infractions in other states.

A pickup truck collided with the motorcyclists on June 21. The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. Officials say Zhukovskyy’s license in Massachusetts should’ve been suspended because of a drunken driving arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)