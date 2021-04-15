CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the state’s mask mandate will end “very soon.”

During his State of the State address Wednesday, Sununu said, “The mask mandate will be ending very, very, very, very soon.”

“I can’t tell you exactly what date it’s going to be but it’s very, I think the term we use in New Hampshire is wicked soon, wicked soon, so, we’re there,” he continued.

Sununu added that most of the regulations on businesses may be lifted before Memorial Day.

