Sununu signs bill to set up dairy premium fund for farmers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill to help New Hampshire dairy farmers.

The purpose of the bill is to provide a way to support dairy farmers by buying specially labeled milk for an extra 50 cents per gallon.

The measure creates a dairy premium fund that replaces the milk producers’ emergency relief fund. Money remaining in the fund after payment of the premiums would be available to promote the program.

It’s anticipated that the premium milk will be available this fall.

Sununu signed the bill Wednesday.

