CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed a meeting and began isolating.

“I appreciate all the well wishes,” Sununu said in a statement. “I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative. I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!”

Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

He’s had a busy schedule this week so far, including a trip to Kentucky to see how officials in that state are handling a surge in COVID cases.

THE NUMBERS

More than 107,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 218 new confirmed cases announced Tuesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,417.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 218 new cases per day on Aug. 16 to 300 new cases per day on Monday.

