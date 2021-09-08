CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu expects to return to the Statehouse part-time this week as he recovers from a bleeding ulcer.

Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital on Friday after several days of experiencing flulike symptoms. He told WGIR-AM on Wednesday that he plans to return to his office for a few hours this week, and in the meantime was resting and working from home.

Sununu, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, had tested negative three times for the virus. He said he felt OK upon waking up for a few days, but within five minutes, “I was ready to pass out, I was so exhausted.”

“You always get a little concerned when the nurse comes in and her eyes are like, bulging,” he said during an interview on the NHToday show. “We got the results back, and I had lost a lot of blood.”

