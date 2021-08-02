CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu toured 14 sites in seven towns hit that were hit by recent flooding and heavy rain.

Sununu saw several areas of high water on Sunday and Monday.

Among the areas he visited were Unity, Washington, Langdon, Marlow, Lempster, Acworth, and Alstead.

“I would like to thank all road crews and first responders for their diligence in responding to this week’s storms – often through the night, all in an effort to keep citizens safe,” Sununu said in a statement.

Some areas were hit last week, and received another round of wet weather over the weekend.

Just toured storm impacted areas overnight in Acworth, Alstead, Langdon, Lempster, Marlow and Washington. Saw several areas of high water — there is much road work to be done. Thank you to the road crews and first responders working through the night to keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/06r0LdYNky — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 2, 2021

