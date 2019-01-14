Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible in sky this weekend

(WHDH) — Those who gaze at the night sky this weekend can catch a glimpse of a lunar trifecta known as the “Super Blood Wolf Moon.”

On Sunday, a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, will occur at the same time as a supermoon.

The rare lunar event will be visible in the sky across the United States starting late Sunday and last into the early morning on Monday.

The Indianapolis Star reports the next total lunar eclipse will happen on May 26, 2021.

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and covers the Moon with its shadow. A supermoon is a point during the month when the Moon is closest to Earth and it appears about 14 percent larger in the sky.

The first full moon of the year is referred to as the wolf moon.

During the eclipse, the moon will appear to be a “reddish copper color,” Butler University professor Brian Murphy told the newspaper.

