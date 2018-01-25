‘Super blue blood moon’ is coming

(WHDH) — Some can look forward to seeing what NASA is calling a “lunar trifecta” next week.

A “super blue blood moon” will be visible in the sky on Jan. 31.

NASA says the rare lunar event is a combination of a super moon, a blue moon, and a blood moon

This full moon is considered special for three reasons:

The moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and 14 percent brighter than usual. It’s the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a blue moon. This super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow for a total lunar eclipse.

While in the Earth’s shadow, the moon will take on a reddish tint. That’s known as a “blood moon.”

NASA says people living on the West Coast, Alaska or Hawaii will be able to see it all before sunrise on Jan. 31. The Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia, and New Zealand can see it during moonrise.

