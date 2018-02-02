Super Bowl Ads shy from Politics and Mind their Manners

NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready to … chuckle gently.

This year’s Super Bowl advertisers are minding their manners. They’re trying hard to steer clear of everything from politics to the #MeToo movement with lightly humorous ads that don’t offend.

So there will be little gross-out humor and few unexpected belly laughs this year. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers expected to tune in when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots on NBC on Sunday.

Thirty-second slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. Many companies have released ads online early in hopes of generating extra buzz. But there are still a few surprises left, with Chrysler, E-Trade and Verizon yet to release their ads.

