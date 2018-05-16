Super Bowl champion Matt Light voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light (72) receives a hand shake from head coach Bill Belichick near the end of their 35-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. With the victory, the Patriots clinched a playoff spot while winning the AFC East Division.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Longtime offensive tackle and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

Light spent his entire 11-year career with New England, protecting Tom Brady’s blindside and playing a key role in leading the Patriots to 11 consecutive winning seasons, nine division championships, five conference titles and three Super Bowls victories.

The two-time NFL All-Pro is the 27th player to be voted into the Hall of Fame at Patriots Place in Foxborough. He joins former teammates Kevin Faulk, Troy Brown and Tedy Bruschi as the fourth player with three rings to be inducted.

“For 11 seasons, Matt’s many accomplishments, both on and off the field, made him the consummate Patriot,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “His contributions helped the Patriots become champions on the field and in the community. For more than a decade, Matt fearlessly protected Tom Brady’s blind side and played an immeasurably important role in delivering three Super Bowl titles and five conference championships. As proud as I am of Matt’s many contributions to those championship teams, I truly believe that his lasting legacy will be measured by the many positive things he and his wife, Susie, have done to help others in the community. Their investment in the lives of children will pay dividends for generations to come.”

Light’s induction ceremony will be held on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place on Saturday, Sept. 29. A time has not yet been announced.

